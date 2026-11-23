The second edition of the charitable campaign, “Anna’s Journey to Her Dream”, organised by ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, has come to an end with a strong message of love, solidarity and giving, raising €50,256 in support of the “One Dream, One Wish” Association.



The campaign reached its final day on November 22, 2026, with a closing ceremony held at Europe Square in Larnaca. The event was attended by the Deputy Mayor of Larnaca, representatives of ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets and the “One Dream, One Wish” Association, Anna Sialarou’s family, the team of motorcyclists, members of the media and a large number of people who came to support the initiative.

The arrival of the volunteer motorcyclists was a particularly moving moment. Having completed their two-day ride over November 21-22, 2026, they carried a message of love, hope and solidarity to every corner of Cyprus. Along the way, they also collected donations from the public at all ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, helping make the campaign a success. The ride marked the highlight of an effort that brought people and communities together for a common cause: helping make the wishes of children with cancer and related illnesses come true.

From October 27, 2026 to November 22, 2026, all ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets across Cyprus participated in the campaign, offering €2 and €5 donation tickets at their checkouts. All proceeds from the public’s contributions went towards supporting the work of the “One Dream, One Wish” Association.

“Anna’s Journey to Her Dream” began as an initiative by a group of motorcyclists and volunteer friends of the “One Dream, One Wish” Association, with the aim of honouring Anna Sialarou’s memory. In 2025, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets embraced this moving effort and have since expanded the drive’s reach through a nationwide campaign, with the consent and support of Anna’s family, while keeping the original vision alive.

Dedicated to Anna’s memory, the campaign continues to transform love and generosity into practical support for children facing cancer and related illnesses.

The closing ceremony, held with the support of Larnaca Municipality, was attended by members of the Larnaca Municipal Council as well as members and friends of the “One Dream, One Wish” Association.

During the ceremony, Larnaca Deputy Mayor Iason K Iasonides, addressed the audience on behalf of the Municipality, while Natasha Constantinidou, Chief Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, spoke on behalf of the company.

On behalf of the Association, its president, George Pentinaex, thanked ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets for organising, promoting and supporting the charitable campaign, as well as everyone else who contributed to its success. He also highlighted the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme as an excellent example for others to follow.

Anna’s sister, Agni Sialarou, also addressed the audience on behalf of the family, expressing her gratitude to everyone who had helped make the campaign possible and contributed to its success. In a moving moment, a representative of the motorcyclists shared the message and feelings of volunteers who had taken part in the ride.

Another special moment of the event was the presentation of the donation cheque to the “One Dream, One Wish” Association by ALPHAMEGA’s Constantinidou.

The successful completion of the second “Anna’s Journey to Her Dream” charitable campaign is another reminder that collective effort can turn even the smallest contribution into a meaningful act of love. For ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, supporting initiatives that make a real difference in society is a reflection of their longstanding commitment to standing by the community and those in need.

“Anna’s Journey to Her Dream”, including the charity drive’s moving finale and closing ceremony, was dedicated to her memory. It also served as a powerful reminder of the importance of solidarity, keeping alive the vision and kindness that Anna inspired in all of us.

Fundraising Permit Number Ν.Π. 40/2026