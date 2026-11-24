Getting tourists to Cyprus is one thing. Getting them to spend more, explore beyond their hotels and return for another holiday is quite another. Artificial intelligence could help the island do all three, according to Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides, who sees the technology as an opportunity to change how the country’s tourism industry makes money.

In a presentation for the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) annual tourism conference in Nicosia on Tuesday, Skourides outlined how Cyprus could use AI to increase visitor spending, bring more business to local enterprises and encourage holidays outside the traditional summer season.

His presentation, titled ‘From Innovation to Competitive Advantage: Unlocking New Opportunities with AI for Cyprus Tourism‘, formed part of the conference’s wider discussion on tourism beyond 2030 and how businesses can remain competitive in a changing market.

At the heart of his argument was a move away from measuring success mainly through tourist arrivals, bookings and hotel occupancy, towards a model in which visitors spend more during their holidays and continue to engage with Cyprus long after returning home.

He described this as the evolution “from transactions to experiences to lasting relationships”.

Traditional tourism, he explained, is largely about selling a holiday. The experience economy goes further, encouraging visitors to discover local food, culture, nature and wellness activities. The next stage, which he called the habit economy, is about making those experiences personal enough to encourage people to return.

For tourism businesses, that means looking beyond how many customers they attract to how much those customers spend, how often they return and what they contribute to the wider economy.

And Cyprus already has a substantial market to work with.

According to statistical service (Cystat figures) presented by Skourides, tourist arrivals reached 4,534,073 in 2025, an increase of 12.2 per cent from the previous year.

Tourism revenue rose 15.2 per cent to €3.69 billion, while average spending per tourist increased 2.6 per cent to €815.16.

The figures show the size of an industry that continues to grow. What they do not yet show, Skourides pointed out, is how much additional income Cyprus could generate from using AI. Those gains have not been quantified.

Still, he suggested that the opportunity is considerable, particularly when it comes to the experiences visitors book during their stay.

International research from Phocuswright and Arival, cited in his presentation, showed that the global market for tours, activities and attractions generated $253 billion in gross bookings in 2024.

That figure was estimated to reach $271 billion in 2025 and is forecast to climb to $342 billion by 2029.

The experiences market grew 17 per cent in 2024, compared with 6 per cent across the wider travel industry.

However, the way people buy those experiences remains surprisingly fragmented.

Only 33 per cent of experience bookings were made online in 2025, compared with 64 per cent for travel overall, while travellers booked an average of 3.5 to 4.7 experiences per trip.

For Skourides, this presents an opportunity for Cyprus to capture more spending that might otherwise go elsewhere or never happen at all.

A visitor booking a week at the beach, for example, could also be directed towards a village restaurant, a guided cultural tour, a nature experience or a local event. The technology could suggest activities based on personal interests, show availability and allow bookings immediately.

He described the objective as connecting “discovery to commerce”, turning separate tourism experiences into a wider market that local businesses can participate in.

The approach rests on four elements. AI-powered recommendations, instant bookings, stronger local commerce and destination loyalty.

Rather than limiting visitors to services offered by their hotel or tour operator, it could make restaurants, shops, attractions and smaller tourism businesses easier to discover.

It could also make planning a holiday considerably less complicated.

Skourides cited Accenture research showing that 68 per cent of surveyed travellers used up to ten websites when planning a trip.

Figures from McKinsey, meanwhile, suggested that the number of digital interactions involved in planning and booking travel had risen from approximately 45 in 2018 to 65 in 2026.

AI, he argued, could bring much of that activity together.

His presentation outlined ten stages of the visitor journey, beginning before someone has even decided to visit Cyprus.

At the first stage, AI could inspire potential travellers by suggesting destinations and experiences suited to their interests. It could then help them design personalised itineraries, compare accommodation and transport options, and put together suitable travel packages.

When they are ready to book, the technology could simplify reservations, offer dynamic pricing and coordinate travel arrangements.

On arrival, visitors could receive personalised airport information, assistance and guidance.

Hotels could provide smart rooms, personalised services and AI concierges, while visitors exploring the island could receive real-time recommendations for cultural attractions, nature, gastronomy and other local experiences.

AI could also suggest transport routes, mobility services and more sustainable ways of travelling.

For restaurants, retailers and event organisers, the technology could help connect businesses with potential customers through personalised dining suggestions, local products and special offers.

Visitors could then create and share content about their holidays, receive suggestions for further activities and, after leaving Cyprus, continue receiving personalised offers encouraging another visit.

Skourides illustrated the concept through a proposed Cyprus Travel AI application, bringing together trip planning, experiences, bookings, real-time guidance and loyalty services.

The idea is not simply to make travelling easier. It is also to keep visitors connected to Cyprus long after their holiday ends.

That is where his concept of the habit economy comes in.

Instead of relying on one-off bookings, seasonal revenue and standardised holidays, businesses could develop relationships with customers through regular communication, personalisation and loyalty schemes.

The value, he explained, would come from encouraging repeat visits, increasing spending and reducing the cost of continually attracting new customers.

His presentation identified five potential benefits. Stronger loyalty, increased revenue, customers recommending the destination to others, lower customer acquisition costs and more stable demand throughout the year.

The financial implications could be significant, although Skourides stressed that the figures were based on international estimates.

These suggested that stronger personalisation and customer engagement could increase customer lifetime value by 20 to 40 per cent, encourage 15 to 30 per cent more repeat visits and raise visitor spending per trip by 10 to 25 per cent.

The potential benefits also extend to the day-to-day running of tourism businesses.

For hotels, Skourides emphasised AI applications ranging from intelligent room pricing and demand forecasting to automated customer services and personalised recommendations.

The technology could help hotels respond more quickly to changes in demand, improve booking performance and encourage guests to purchase additional services.

International benchmarks included in his presentation suggested potential increases of 4 to 15 per cent in revenue per available room (RevPAR), with some examples pointing to gains of 10 to 15 per cent or more.

Revenue from additional services could rise 10 to 25 per cent, while AI planning and forecasting tools were associated with potential returns on investment of two to 2.7 times.

Travel agencies could also find themselves spending considerably less time on paperwork.

Skourides said “AI could help automate administrative work, prepare itineraries and produce quotations much faster, freeing employees to concentrate on customers.”

The presentation cited possible reductions of 20 to 50 per cent in administrative time, equivalent to around eight to 15 working hours a week in the examples used.

Other benchmarks suggested administrative time savings of 38 to 50 per cent, alongside faster quotations, improved booking conversions and stronger customer retention.

For tour operators, the potential gains were similar.

Itineraries that currently take hours to prepare could be produced in minutes, while AI could help businesses adjust prices, improve occupancy and respond more quickly to customer enquiries.

The estimates presented suggested improvements of 18 to 25 per cent in converting quotations into bookings, as well as higher booking volumes, better customer retention and improved margins through pricing optimisation.

Planning and forecasting tools were again associated with potential returns of two to 2.7 times their cost.

Restaurants, meanwhile, could benefit from something much less visible to the customer but important to their finances: throwing away less food.

AI systems could help predict demand, manage stock, improve purchasing decisions and reduce unnecessary waste.

Skourides cited international benchmarks suggesting food waste reductions of 23 to 50 per cent, with an illustrative average of around 30 per cent. Other estimates indicated reductions of 40 to 60 per cent.

Food-cost savings could range from 2 to 8 per cent, alongside better profit margins and operating efficiency.

For businesses dealing with seasonal demand, more accurate forecasting could make a meaningful difference to purchasing decisions and costs.

However, Skourides made clear that “these figures were drawn from international studies and industry benchmarks, rather than actual results from Cyprus.”

The estimates, including research from BCG, McKinsey, Phocuswright, Deloitte, Restaurant365 and other providers, would vary depending on the business, the technology introduced and how effectively it was used.

Beyond individual businesses, Skourides outlined a broader approach to developing an AI-powered tourism industry in Cyprus, linked to the country’s National AI Strategy 2032.

One of the main proposals was a national AI visitor assistant, capable of helping travellers discover activities, organise holidays and make bookings throughout their stay.

Another involved destination intelligence, using real-time information to forecast demand, monitor visitor movements and improve the management of busy tourism areas.

Smart tourism infrastructure would connect destinations and services, while a shared digital ecosystem could help hotels, restaurants, retailers, cultural attractions and transport providers work together more effectively.

But technology alone would not be enough.

Skourides also emphasised the need to develop AI skills among tourism workers, including training, retraining and new professional roles that could help businesses improve productivity.

He proposed testing environments, or industry sandboxes, where tourism companies could experiment with AI applications before investing in wider implementation.

At the same time, data protection, cybersecurity and responsible AI governance would be essential, particularly when dealing with visitors’ personal information and preferences.

His presentation also introduced a more ambitious proposal: a digital twin of Cyprus’ tourism industry.

This would bring together information on visitor flows, accommodation, cultural heritage, transport and sustainability into a digital representation of tourism activity across the island.

Such a system could allow businesses and public authorities to understand demand more accurately and examine different scenarios before making decisions.

For example, it could help identify areas where tourism places pressure on infrastructure, assess transport needs, forecast accommodation demand and support investment planning.

It could also help policymakers manage the number of visitors a destination can accommodate, spread tourism activity more evenly and plan for sustainable development.

For travellers, the benefits could include more personalised experiences, greater satisfaction and a wider choice of activities throughout the year.

The proposal is particularly relevant to Cyprus, where tourism activity is high relative to the size of the population.

Skourides cited Eurostat figures showing that Cyprus recorded 19.4 nights spent in tourist accommodation per resident in 2025, one of the highest levels of tourism intensity in the European Union.

That makes better destination planning important, particularly as the industry looks for ways to reduce pressure on popular locations and attract visitors throughout the year.

His broader tourism AI approach brings together seven areas: smart infrastructure, an AI visitor assistant, destination intelligence, workforce skills, connected business services, responsible governance and opportunities for companies to test new technologies.

Together, he suggested, these could help Cyprus increase visitor spending, attract more repeat customers, support smaller businesses and develop a more resilient year-round tourism industry.

The proposals also build on the government’s wider efforts to introduce artificial intelligence across the economy.

As previously reported, Skourides and Tourism Deputy Minister Costas Koumis discussed AI applications in tourism earlier this year, including ways to support smaller enterprises and improve visitor services.

The National AI Strategy 2032, approved by the Council of Ministers in November, identifies tourism and hospitality among the areas where the technology could have an economic impact.

For Skourides, the opportunity is not simply to put more technology into hotels or make booking a holiday easier.

It is about connecting the businesses, services and experiences that make up a holiday, so that more of the money visitors spend reaches the local economy.

Whether that potential translates into measurable gains will depend on the investment businesses make, the skills available and the ability of different systems to work together.

And for an industry that has long celebrated record arrivals, the more interesting question may soon be not how many tourists come to Cyprus, but how much they spend, where that money goes and how often they return.