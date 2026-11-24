Two Cypriot MEPs on Tuesday called on Turkey to “respect international law”, as the Strasbourg plenary session discussed a maritime jurisdiction agreement the country signed with Libya, which was ratified by the Libyan parliament last month.

Akel’s Giorgos Georgiou said the agreement “violates the international law of the sea”, “disregards the sovereign rights of Cyprus and Greece”, and “ignores the rights of islands to maritime zones”.

“Its recent approval by the Libyan parliament does not legitimise it. No bilateral agreement can impose faits accomplis to the detriment of third states,” he said.

He then called on the European Union itself to “move from declarations to actions”, and said that it should “utilise its political and diplomatic tools” and “re-examine the framework of sanctions against Turkey”.

To this end, he said it should “link the deepening of relations between the EU and Turkey to respect for international law”, and also “provide tangible support for efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem, on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality”.

“The eastern Mediterranean needs peace and cooperation, not threats, expansionism, and unilateral faits accomplis. The credibility of the European Union is measured by the consistency between its words and its actions,” he said.

Geadi: The problem has a name, and its name is Turkey

Elam’s Geadis Geadi, meanwhile, said that “the problem has a name, and its name is Turkey”.

“While the commission and the Council continue, provocatively, to refer to Turkey as a partner, Turkey itself seeks to turn arbitrary conduct into the norm and illegality into reality,” he said.

He described the maritime jurisdiction deal as “illegal and baseless”, and said that the Turkish government is using it to “attempt to challenge the sovereign rights of Greece and Cyprus and negate the [maritime zone entitlements] of islands”.

“European solidarity is being put to the test. There is no room for evasiveness, only for a clear, European response. We must make it unequivocally clear that the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean are not a private fiefdom either of Ankara or of Tripoli,” he said.

Mavrides calls for ‘EU response’

Diko’s Costas Mavrides also described the agreement as “illegal”, and pointed out that both the European Commission and European Council denounced it last month, before asking, “what should we do when a country such as Turkey, for such an extended time, refuses to comply with international law?”.

He added that Turkey “infringes on the rights of member states, occupies part of EU territory in Cyprus, and has a war threat against another member state, namely Greece”, in reference to Turkey’s 1995 parliamentary resolution regarding its claims in the Aegean sea.

The Turkish parliament had declared at the time that any unilateral action by Greece beyond 12 nautical miles from the country’s coast in the Aegean sea would constitute a “casus belli” – a reason to go to war.

Mavrides on Tuesday reiterated his question of “what should we do?”, before rhetorically asking whether the solution may be “another condemnation”.

“The answer is very clear. We need an EU response, including a new EU maritime operation aimed at safeguarding maritime security, and sanctions. That is solidarity beyond words,” he said.

McConalogue: EU has been ‘clear and consistent’

The debate had opened with Irish Culture Minister Charlie McConalogue, who was speaking on behalf of the Council of the EU, over which his country’s government currently presides, saying that the EU has been “clear and consistent” in its position on the deal.

“As reiterated by the Council on several occasions, the memorandum infringes upon the sovereign rights of third states, is not in conformity with the law of the sea, and as such cannot produce any legal consequences for third states,” he said.

He then stressed that as such, the EU’s opposition to the deal is “not a technical disagreement” but “a matter of principle”.

“Disputes must be settled peacefully and in accordance with international law, unilateral actions that raise tensions must cease, and all actors must contribute to a stable eastern Mediterranean based on cooperation rather than confrontation,” he said.

He added that “in defending these principles”, the EU is defending “not only the rights of Greece and Cyprus, but also the credibility of the international legal order itself”.