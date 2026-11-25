PwC Cyprus is looking to strengthen its relationship with former employees, bringing together members of its alumni network at an event held this week, to exchange experiences and explore opportunities for professional collaboration.

With more than 1,700 members, the PwC Cyprus Alumni Network brings together professionals who have worked at the firm over the years and share a common professional background.

According to the company, the aim is to further develop the network by maintaining relationships beyond an individual’s time at the firm, while creating more opportunities for networking, exchanging knowledge and building professional connections.

The event opened with remarks by Andreas Yiasemides, CEO of PwC Cyprus, and Petros Maroudias, partner and head of the PwC Cyprus Alumni Network.

In addition, the programme featured a discussion entitled “Alumni Perspectives: Shaping What’s Next”, focusing on the experiences of former employees, future professional prospects and how the firm and its alumni can maintain an active relationship.

The initiative comes as PwC Cyprus continues to transform its business model, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) tools and capabilities into its professional services.

The firm also recently renewed its corporate identity to better reflect its strategic role in supporting clients, combining professional expertise with technological innovation to address increasingly complex business needs.

PwC employs more than 1,100 people in Cyprus, while its wider international network comprises 284,000 professionals across 155 countries, according to the company.