Limassol is stepping up efforts to promote sustainable transport, with four initiatives planned under a European project to make cities greener and cut emissions, mayor Yiannis Armeftis said on Wednesday.

He said sustainable mobility was vital to greener cities and Limassol was determined to make the most of its participation in the metaCCAZE project.

The project aims to accelerate the shift to green, smart and zero-emission transport across Europe using electric, automated and connected technologies.

Armeftis said Limassol faced challenges including congestion, reliance on private cars and a lack of accessible transport alternatives.

He outlined four initiatives being developed in the city. The first is WeeDRIVE, a minibus service designed to take teenagers to their after-school activities.

The second involves electric rental bicycles, aimed at making cycling a more accessible option for residents and visitors while encouraging active travel.

A third initiative will see a mobility hub built at Tsirio stadium.

The facility will allow drivers to park outside the city centre and continue their journeys by bus, bicycle or scooter.

The fourth initiative is a Transport and Energy Data Platform and digital twin, allowing the municipality to test transport and urban planning scenarios before implementing measures.

Armeftis thanked local partners MaaSLab, EMEL, Nextbike and Oxygono, saying cooperation was key to turning the city’s plans into practical solutions.

He said the four initiatives were part of a wider vision for Limassol, not isolated pilot projects.

Their success, he added, would depend on delivering lasting benefits through local expertise, stronger partnerships, innovation and future investment.

He said success would be measured not only by what the project achieved, but by what remained in cities after it ended.