The municipality of Nicosia on Wednesday announced a €790,000 tender for the creation of a new citizen service centre (KEP) at the old GSP stadium in central Nicosia.

The new KEP office is set to include a reception, waiting, and public service areas, offices and staff support facilities, a meeting room, storage areas, breastfeeding areas, restrooms for staff and the public, as well as all necessary infrastructure to serve people with disabilities.

The project is estimated to cost a total of €790,000 plus VAT with a contractual completion period set at seven months from the start of the works.

The tender will be awarded via an open procedure to the tender offering the lowest price, as the most economically advantageous tender.

The deadline for submitting bids has been set for December 23, 2026.

The contract signing is expected to take place in early April 2027.

Details on the tender can be found via the eProcurement electronic public procurement platform at the link below:

https://www.eprocurement.gov.cy/epps/cft/prepareViewCfTWS.do?resourceId=9443474

The project is co-financed by the European Union through the cohesion policy programme “Thalia 2021-2027,” the state budget, and the municipality of Nicosia.

The city centre has been without a KEP facility since the office on Makarios avenue was closed more than two years ago with the next nearest one being in Engomi.