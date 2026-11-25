This Christmas, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, invites guests to embrace the magic of the festive season with an exceptional programme of culinary experiences, live entertainment and glamorous celebrations, running from December 17, 2026 through to January 3, 2027.

Combining the spirit of Christmas with its distinctive approach to luxury and lifestyle, Parklane sets the perfect scene for festive gatherings, special moments with loved ones and spectacular celebrations to welcome 2027.

Throughout the festive season, The Gallery will host live jazz, piano performances and DJ sets, creating the perfect atmosphere for festive afternoons and evenings. At Lanes, guests can enjoy specially curated Christmas and New Year’s Eve buffet dinners, festive lunches and celebratory brunches.

For those seeking a taste of the French Riviera, La Petite Maison (LPM) Limassol combines exceptional gastronomy with live entertainment. A highlight of the programme will be the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner on December 31, 2026, featuring Greek singer Thomai Apergi and a live band, with the celebrations continuing on January 1, 2027 with a special brunch and live entertainment.

Meanwhile, NAMMOS Limassol brings its signature energy and vibrant atmosphere to the festive season, with The Goldsingers performing at selected Christmas celebrations and taking centre stage at the spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner on December 31st. Exceptional dining, live music and the unmistakable NAMMOS atmosphere promise an unforgettable welcome to the New Year.

The festive experience continues beyond the dining table, with a special collection of Christmas sweets lovingly prepared by Parklane’s Pastry Team. Pre-orders are open until December 15, 2026, with collection available from December 20, 2026 onwards.

For orders, contact: [email protected] | +357 25 862 307 (11am–3pm).

And as you enjoy the magic of the festive season, don’t forget to make time for a little Christmas shopping. Parklane’s Retail Village brings together an exceptional selection of internationally renowned luxury houses, including Dior, Loro Piana, Loewe, Celine and Bottega Veneta. The boutiques are open daily from 10am to 7pm on weekdays and from 10am to 8pm on weekends, making it the perfect stop for finding something special for yourself or your loved ones.

From festive culinary experiences and live entertainment to glamorous evenings, Christmas shopping and special moments with loved ones, Parklane promises a festive season filled with experiences worth celebrating.

This Christmas, don’t just celebrate. Make it an experience to remember.

Discover the full festive programme here.

For further information and reservations, please contact Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, at: +357 25 862 000.