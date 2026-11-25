Six people were arrested as part of targeted police operations on Tuesday night.

The offences included illegal possession of drugs, illegal stay in the territory of the Republic and illegal possession of property.

Police also carried out checks on 612 vehicles and 761 persons travelling in them, as well as 18 inspections of premises.

During the traffic inspections, a total of 453 complaints concerning various traffic violations were filed.

Of the complaints made, 122 concerned exceeding the speed limit.

Additionally, six vehicles were seized as part of the checks.

Police also carried out 155 alcohol tests, resulting in one complaint, as well as five preliminary drug tests with four positive results.