Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday they had attacked Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery, the kingdom’s largest, which sits alongside one of the world’s largest crude export terminals.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the refinery attack caused fires. Satellite imagery from both NASA and Planet Labs showed thick black smoke over the installation.

A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed an attack on the refinery, which covers about 600 square kilometres or roughly the size of Chicago.

The Saudi government and state oil firm Aramco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Houthi militia, which controls much of western Yemen including the capital Sanaa, has been firing at Saudi airports, oil infrastructure and office buildings since Yemen’s frozen civil war reignited in July in a spillover from the US-Iran war.

The attacks have previously temporarily disrupted some of Aramco’s operations and caused the cancellation of most international flights to Riyadh. They also forced Saudi Arabia to postpone or cancel major international events, including soccer’s AFC Asian Cup and flagship investment conference FII.

The Saudi-led coalition said earlier on Wednesday that air defences had intercepted and destroyed four drones in Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. It did not say the refinery there had been struck.

Ras Tanura, which has a refining capacity of 550,000 barrels per day, has previously been hit during the conflict with the Houthis as well as during the broader Iran war.

It is part of a complex on the kingdom’s Gulf coast that was the kingdom’s main export terminal until the US-Iran war boosted the importance of Yanbu on the west coast, which receives oil via the East-West pipeline.

WEALTH FUND TOWER HIT AGAIN

The Houthi spokesperson Saree had also said the group attacked Riyadh’s financial district in three phases.

Saudi civil defence said 11 people were wounded on Tuesday in a strike on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district, the tallest building in the capital that houses the headquarters of the Public Investment Fund, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. It was the second strike on the tower in less than a week.

The first, on November 19, damaged the building but caused no injuries. The Saudi civil defence posted an image on Tuesday of the landmark tower showing some damage to the building about halfway up the facade, similar to the impact from last week’s attack.