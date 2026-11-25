The government’s political will to reverse the illegal exploitation of Greek Cypriot properties in the occupied north has not weakened, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said on Wednesday.

Kombos said President Nikos Christodoulides would receive an official briefing from Israel regarding its release of Simon Aykut, who was convicted in Cyprus over the usurpation of Greek Cypriot properties in the occupied north but was ultimately allowed to serve his sentence in Israel.

Speaking at the presidential palace and asked to comment on Tuesday’s statement by the Israeli embassy in Cyprus regarding Aykut’s release, Kombos said “we have heard a great deal in recent days from various sides”, all of which concerned the decision taken by the Israeli president regarding Aykut.

“All this, however, matters for one reason alone. A warrant was issued, he was arrested, detained, tried, convicted, served a prison sentence and was subsequently extradited. It is therefore very easy, and interesting, that we overlook all these steps and go straight to the last one,” he said.

“I think yesterday’s statement is quite detailed and sets out, clearly in our view, Israel’s position on this issue, but even more so on the issue of property usurpation,” Kombos said, describing it as “a statement on the broader framework and not necessarily on the specific case”.

“It should therefore be taken very seriously,” he added.

“We have already received an official briefing today. There will be another at the highest level, namely to the president, in which all the necessary explanations will be provided formally and in writing regarding the precise circumstances that applied in this particular case.”

The foreign minister said a previous application by Aykut for his release had been rejected in the recent past.

“We have also been informed of the conditions imposed on his release. As such, we understand the reactions,” he said. “If you want my personal opinion, the prison sentence should certainly have been several times longer, but this is our legal framework.”

Kombos explained that, in any event, Aykut would have been able to submit an application to the Israeli authorities in March for his release to be considered by the parole board, with health issues being a key factor, as they had been in the present case.

Asked whether the legal precedent established by the Aykut case had led to a reversal in the exploitation of Greek Cypriot properties in the north, Kombos said six cases had so far resulted in convictions and sentences, with another two or three pending at various stages.

“We have also been informed by the competent authorities of the Republic of dozens of arrest warrants that have been issued and several dozen cases that are under investigation,” he said.

“Our political will has therefore not diminished in the slightest.”

Kombos also revealed that assets worth nearly €10 million had been seized or frozen as part of the government’s policy.

“Comparisons can be made with the past, and it can be pointed out that the legal framework was the same as the one now being put into effect,” he said.

Addressing concerns that Aykut’s early release could encourage others to engage in the illegal exploitation of Greek Cypriot properties, Kombos said the matter needed to be placed in its proper context.

“The release comes about because there was a prosecution, a conviction and a sentence imposed,” he said.

“How, then, can this be encouraging to anyone?”