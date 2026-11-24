Talks between Cyprus and Israel over the Aphrodite-Ishai cross-border natural gas field should wrap up over the next few months, Israeli ambassador to Cyprus Shuli Davidovich said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 14th Energy Symposium held at the Filoxenia conference centre, Davidovich said the last round of technical talks between the two governments took place last week in Nicosia.

The Israeli team consisted of officials from various departments.

In her remarks, the Israeli ambassador reiterated her country’s commitment to reaching a mutually beneficial outcome on the issue.

Noting that the involvement of governments and private companies makes the negotiations more complex than usual, Davidovich said nevertheless that an agreement is feasible.

Aphrodite-Ishai refers to a cross-border offshore natural gas reservoir straddling the maritime boundary between Cyprus’ Aphrodite gas prospect (in Block 12 of the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone) and Israel’s Ishai field.

A portion of the Aphrodite reservoir extends geologically across the maritime border into Israel’s adjacent Ishai block. Because the reservoir crosses the boundary, Cyprus and Israel need a bilateral coordination agreement governing extraction, cost-sharing, and revenue/resource allocation. Israel has argued that part of the gas originates in Ishai.

Some estimates state that up to 10 per cent of the total reservoir could be Israeli, making up to 10 billion cubic metres of gas worth nearly $1.5 billion at stake.

Talks between the two countries have been going on since at least 2018.

Davidovich also referred to the possibility of Israeli natural gas exports to Cyprus – specifically from the Karish gas field.

The prospect, located roughly 90km off northern Israel, is operated by Energean.

Davidovich said energy cooperation is a key pillar of Israeli-Cypriot relations, reflecting common interests but also the two countries’ commitment to establishing a safe, sustainable and interconnected energy future in the eastern Mediterranean.

The ambassador also spoke on the Great Sea Interconnector, noting that Israel is keen on the project progressing.

The GSI, she noted, is a complex project that would take time to complete.

Davidovich made mention of the contract between BaroMar, an Israeli energy storage company, and the Cyprus Institute, to jointly develop underwater compressed air energy storage systems to store renewable power from wind and solar.

BaroMar has partnered with the Cyprus Institute to integrate and test an underwater energy storage pilot system at the Proteas research facility in Pentakomo, near Limassol.