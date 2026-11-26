Century Travel launched its Black Friday promotion on November 26, 2026, offering an extra 5 per cent off every cruise available to book through its new online booking platform. The discount comes on top of the cruise-line offers already included in the online price, giving travellers a further saving on their chosen holiday.

Rather than restricting the offer to selected sailings or destinations, Century Travel is extending the additional discount across all cruises bookable on its website. With more than 40,000 cruises to explore, customers can choose any available departure and receive the same extra 5-per cent saving.

There are no travel-date restrictions under the promotion, no promotional limit on the number of guests and no limit on how many bookings each customer can make. Travellers can book a single escape, arrange a holiday with family and friends or plan several cruises ahead. If it is available to book online through Century Travel, the extra discount applies.

The promotion gives customers the opportunity to combine the cruise lines’ own Black Friday offers with an additional saving from Century Travel. Any cruise-line discounts already reflected in the online price remain in place, with a further 5 per cent deducted when customers enter promo code BLACK26.

The extra discount applies to the total booking price, not just the deposit. Customers receive the saving whether they pay the required deposit or choose to pay in full when booking.

A new way to book, with the same personal support

Century Travel’s new online platform allows customers to explore thousands of sailings and book their next cruise in one place. Alongside the convenience of booking online, travellers can turn to the Century Travel team for advice on choosing a cruise or for help with questions along the way.

The Black Friday promotion is available from Thursday, November 26, 2026 until Monday, November 30, 2026. Customers must complete their booking online during this period using BLACK26 to receive the additional discount.

To find your next cruise, visit centurycyprus.com and explore the available sailings. For expert advice before booking, call 70 000 970

About Century Travel

Century Travel is a Cyprus-based travel company specialising in cruise holidays alongside a wider range of travel experiences. Its cruise platform combines the convenience of online booking with support from a team of cruise specialists, helping customers find the right holiday for them.