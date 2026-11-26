Two men have been fined €3,000 each after being caught hunting in a prohibited area near the Troodos mountain village of Tsakkistra, the police said on Thursday.

Police poaching officers and game service staff found two men, aged 31 and 24 years old, carrying hunting weapons and hunting in a restricted area on Wednesday morning.

The pair were then fined €3,000 each for hunting and carrying firearms in a prohibited area.

Officers seized two rifles and ammunition as evidence. The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.