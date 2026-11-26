Cyprus unemployment falls to 3.8 per cent as more women enter the workforce

Cyprus’ unemployment rate fell to 3.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2026, from 4.1 per cent a year earlier, as employment continued to grow, according to figures released on Thursday by the state statistical service (Cystat).

The figures, released as part of the labour force survey, showed that the number of employed people increased by 2.7 per cent year on year to 523,033, compared with 509,211 in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

As a result, the overall employment rate rose to 63.5 per cent from 62.9 per cent.

However, unemployment was slightly higher than the 3.6 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2026, while the number of people out of work for a year or longer increased compared with the same period last year.

At the same time, the labour force expanded by 2.4 per cent year on year to 543,925 people, accounting for 66 per cent of the population aged 15 and over. This compared with 530,992 people and a participation rate of 65.6 per cent a year earlier.

The increase was more pronounced among women, whose labour force participation rate rose to 61.1 per cent from 60.4 per cent, with their number reaching 259,664.

The male labour force increased to 284,261, while the participation rate rose marginally to 71.2 per cent from 71.1 per cent.

Employment growth was also considerably stronger among women. Female employment increased by 4 per cent to 249,382 people, pushing the employment rate to 58.7 per cent from 57.6 per cent.

Male employment rose by 1.5 per cent to 273,650, with the rate reaching 68.6 per cent, compared with 68.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2025.

Alongside the increase in employment, the number of unemployed people fell by 4.1 per cent to 20,892, from 21,781 a year earlier.

However, the decline was driven by women, with the number of unemployed women falling to 10,282 from 11,434, bringing the female unemployment rate down to 4 per cent from 4.6 per cent.

By contrast, the number of unemployed men increased to 10,611 from 10,348, although the male unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7 per cent.

The improvement was also reflected across the main working-age groups. Among people aged 20 to 64, employment reached 496,021 and the employment rate increased to 83 per cent, from 81.6 per cent a year earlier.

The rate for men in this age group rose to 87.5 per cent from 86.6 per cent, with 254,601 employed. For women, it increased to 78.6 per cent from 76.8 per cent, with employment reaching 241,421.

A similar increase was recorded among people aged 55 to 64, whose employment rate rose to 72.5 per cent from 70.9 per cent. A total of 87,199 people in this age group were employed, compared with 84,758 a year earlier.

Nevertheless, the gender breakdown showed contrasting trends. The employment rate for men aged 55 to 64 fell to 80 per cent from 81.7 per cent, while the rate for women increased to 65.6 per cent from 61.2 per cent.

The number of employed women in this age group rose to 41,276 from 38,436, while the male total declined to 45,923 from 46,322.

Turning to the sectoral breakdown, services remained by far the largest source of employment, employing 426,124 people, up from 414,278 a year earlier, and accounting for 81.5 per cent of total employment.

Industry also recorded an increase, employing 86,695 people, compared with 83,279 in the third quarter of 2025. Its share of total employment rose to 16.6 per cent from 16.3 per cent.

In contrast, agricultural employment fell by 12.4 per cent to 10,213 people from 11,654, reducing its share of total employment to 2 per cent from 2.3 per cent.

The figures further showed that women remained particularly concentrated in services, which accounted for 92.7 per cent of female employment. Industry represented 6.3 per cent and agriculture 1 per cent.

Among employed men, 71.3 per cent worked in services, 25.9 per cent in industry and 2.8 per cent in agriculture. This compared with 70.9 per cent, 25.7 per cent and 3.4 per cent respectively a year earlier.

Meanwhile, full-time employment increased by 2.5 per cent to 476,427 people, accounting for 91.1 per cent of total employment, compared with 91.2 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Part-time employment grew at a faster pace, increasing by 4.5 per cent to 46,606 people, bringing its share of total employment to 8.9 per cent from 8.8 per cent.

The increase was driven by men, with the number working part-time rising to 21,956 from 18,424. Their part-time employment rate consequently increased to 8 per cent from 6.8 per cent.

Among women, however, the number working part-time fell to 24,650 from 26,182, while the corresponding rate declined to 9.9 per cent from 10.9 per cent.

Of the total employed population, 473,749 were employees and 49,284 were self-employed.

Employees accounted for 90.6 per cent of total employment, up from 90.2 per cent a year earlier, while the share of self-employed people fell to 9.4 per cent from 9.8 per cent.

The number of self-employed people decreased by 1.3 per cent year on year and included 29,993 men and 19,290 women.

Among employees, 396,808 held permanent positions, an increase of 2.2 per cent year on year. However, their share of employee jobs fell to 83.8 per cent from 84.5 per cent.

Temporary employment, on the other hand, increased by 8.4 per cent to 76,940 people, raising its share of employee jobs to 16.2 per cent from 15.5 per cent.

The increase was particularly pronounced among men, with the number holding temporary jobs rising by 19.7 per cent to 29,067. Temporary work consequently accounted for 11.9 per cent of male employees, up from 10.1 per cent.

Among women, temporary employment increased to 47,874 from 46,730, although its share of female employee jobs fell to 20.8 per cent from 21.2 per cent.

The decline in overall joblessness was also reflected among younger workers. Among people aged 15 to 24, the youth unemployment rate fell to 11 per cent from 13.1 per cent, while the number of unemployed young people decreased by 17.4 per cent to 3,342.

The youth unemployment rate stood at 11.5 per cent for men and 10.4 per cent for women, compared with 14.1 per cent and 12.1 per cent respectively in the third quarter of 2025.

Among people aged 25 to 64, the number of unemployed fell to 17,059 from 17,277, while the rate decreased to 3.5 per cent from 3.6 per cent.

However, the rate for men in this age group increased to 3.4 per cent from 3.2 per cent, while the female rate fell to 3.6 per cent from 4 per cent.

Looking at the duration of unemployment, 12,483 people, or 59.8 per cent of the unemployed, had been searching for work for less than six months, down from 63.8 per cent a year earlier.

A further 3,429 people, or 16.4 per cent, had been unemployed for between six and 11 months, compared with 16.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2025.

Despite the overall decline in joblessness, the number of long-term unemployed people increased by 17.6 per cent to 4,979 from 4,235.

Their share of total unemployment consequently rose to 23.8 per cent from 19.4 per cent, meaning that nearly one in four unemployed people in Cyprus had been searching for work for at least a year.

Among unemployed men, the proportion classified as long-term unemployed increased to 24 per cent from 21.2 per cent.

The increase was more pronounced among women, whose corresponding rate rose to 23.7 per cent from 17.9 per cent a year earlier.

Finally, among unemployed men, 57.6 per cent had been searching for work for less than six months, compared with 61.9 per cent of unemployed women.