Nearly eight in ten planned homes in Cyprus are apartments

Cyprus recorded a 13.8 per cent decline in building permits in August 2026, although construction activity remained considerably stronger over the first eight months of the year, with the value of authorised projects exceeding €3.3 billion, according to figures released by the statistical service (Cystat) on Thursday.

A total of 558 building permits were authorised during August, compared with 647 in the corresponding month of 2025.

The permits had a combined value of €397.9 million and covered 324,680 square metres, providing for the construction of 1,684 dwelling units.

Despite the monthly decline, the January to August figures showed continued growth, with the number of permits reaching 5,731, compared with 4,842 during the same period last year, representing an increase of 18.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, their total value rose by 38.6 per cent to €3.38bn, from €2.44bn, while the authorised floor area expanded by 38.7 per cent, from nearly 2 million to 2.77 million square metres.

The number of planned homes recorded an even stronger increase, climbing by 58.8 per cent to 14,728 units, compared with 9,275 during the corresponding period of 2025.

Residential building permits accounted for the bulk of activity, reaching 4,227 during the eight months, up 15.7 per cent from 3,654 a year earlier. In August alone, 441 residential permits were authorised.

At the same time, non-residential building permits increased by just 1 per cent to 516, compared with 511 last year, including 47 issued in August.

Civil engineering permits rose by 19.5 per cent to 312, from 261, with 18 authorised during the month.

Activity involving the division of plots recorded particularly strong growth, with 559 permits issued during the January to August period, compared with 347 a year earlier, an increase of 61.1 per cent. Of these, 44 were authorised in August.

Road construction permits increased by 69.6 per cent, rising from 69 to 117, with eight permits issued during August.

The authorised area of residential buildings increased by 56.5 per cent, reaching 2.51 million square metres, compared with 1.61 million square metres last year. Of this total, 305,587 square metres were approved in August.

In contrast, the area covered by non-residential permits fell by 37.9 per cent, from 381,716 to 237,216 square metres, including 18,553 square metres during August.

Civil engineering projects recorded a sharp increase in authorised area, rising by 93.1 per cent to 19,567 square metres, from 10,135 square metres a year earlier. August accounted for 540 square metres.

Residential developments were valued at €2.93bn during the eight-month period, up 57.9 per cent from €1.85bn. Residential permits issued in August alone were worth €362.6m.

By comparison, the value of non-residential projects declined by 36.4 per cent, from €469.3m to €298.4m, with August permits worth €22.3m.

Civil engineering project values increased by 16.4 per cent to €109.4m, compared with €94m last year, including €9.8m in August.

The value of plot division projects more than doubled, rising by 102.9 per cent to €42m, from €20.7m, with August accounting for €2.8m.

Similarly, road construction values increased by 108 per cent to €9.4m, compared with €4.5m during the corresponding period of 2025. Permits issued in August were valued at €369,000.

The strongest growth in planned housing continued to come from apartment developments, while the number of single houses recorded a slight decline.

Permits issued during the eight months provided for 10,468 homes in residential apartment blocks, up 73.6 per cent from 6,030 a year earlier. In August alone, apartment blocks accounted for 1,170 of the homes approved.

An additional 1,053 units were planned in residential and commercial apartment blocks, compared with just 195 during the same period last year, representing an increase of 440 per cent. August accounted for 151 such units.

Meanwhile, the number of single houses fell by 0.8 per cent to 2,307, compared with 2,325 last year, with 268 approved during August.

Homes in buildings containing two housing units rose by 24.1 per cent to 900, from 725, including 95 during the month.

Taken together, residential and mixed-use apartment blocks accounted for 78.2 per cent of all planned homes during the first eight months of 2026, compared with 67.1 per cent during the corresponding period last year.

The figures therefore showed an increasingly pronounced shift towards apartment developments, with the number of planned single houses falling slightly despite the substantial increase in overall residential construction approvals.

Cystat explained that the figures cover building permits issued for residential and non-residential developments, civil engineering projects, plot divisions and road construction, including permits for demolitions and those being reissued.

However, the figures exclude permit renewals, permits for the division of existing buildings and certificates of final approval.

The statistical service also noted that responsibility for issuing building permits was transferred to the local government organisations in July 2024, alongside the introduction of the Ippodamos electronic system, through which applications are now processed, including older submissions originally made on paper.