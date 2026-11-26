Cyprus’ defence budget will receive a €250 million boost through European Union funding, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Thursday.

Speaking after a meeting of the House defence committee, Palmas said Cyprus’ participation in the EU’s Security Action for Europe (Safe) programme had increased the funds available for defence procurement and strengthening the country’s military capabilities.

“You will appreciate that I cannot go into details or timetables regarding when we will be able to take delivery of our new equipment programmes and implement our new plans,” he said.

Palmas thanked MPs for the constructive discussion, saying there was a “common approach” to matters concerning the Republic’s defence capabilities and readiness.

Asked about the planned upgrade of the Andreas Papandreou airbase in Paphos, Palmas said work was expected to begin in 2028 and would be carried out in stages over five to seven years.

“So that within five to seven years’ time we will have a fully modernised and upgraded air base, which will be commensurate with the geopolitical role Cyprus is called upon to play in the region and, at the same time, will have capabilities far exceeding those of today,” he said.

Regarding Cyprus’ contribution to EU support for Ukraine, Palmas stressed the Republic’s respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every state.

“As such, we support Ukraine’s struggle and condemn Russia’s invasion of the country. At the same time, we have repeatedly stated and emphasised that the Republic of Cyprus does not contribute to the war in Ukraine through arms programmes,” he said.

Palmas explained that Cyprus limited its assistance to training programmes for Ukrainians in areas such as demining.

“Beyond that, under no circumstances do we contribute financially,” he said.

MPs call for greater investment in defence

Meanwhile, Elam MP Evgenios Hamboullas criticised the government’s record on funding the National Guard, arguing that it had failed to consistently meet its obligations in previous years.

“The extraordinary defence levy was neither extraordinary, nor defensive, nor a levy. It was a sum of money that ended up being spent on anything but defence,” he said.

While acknowledging the increase in defence spending, Hamboullas pointed out that it was largely attributable to European funding.

“For the first time in years, we have seen a significant increase in defence procurement programmes, which, however, is mainly due to the Safe programme. ELAM’s position is that expenditure on defence and armaments must be enshrined in law and directly linked to GDP, as has, in fact, been done for local government,” he said.

He added that increased spending alone would not deliver results, calling for improvements to training and staffing in the National Guard, as well as the development of the domestic defence industry.

Disy MP Giorgos Karoullas also welcomed the increase in defence spending but expressed concern over the level of funding from national resources.

“National resources remain stable, but if I compare this with the growth in gross domestic product – the portion of which is used for the defence equipment of the Republic of Cyprus, a partially occupied country, a country that has suffered an invasion and occupation of its territory – it is, in essence, decreasing,” he said.

Karoullas argued that other EU countries facing threats but not under occupation had allocated up to five per cent of their GDP to defence spending, questioning whether the National Guard could be adequately maintained without Safe funding.

Citing recent reports, he said Greece was set to introduce a requirement for its domestic defence industry to account for 25 per cent of contracts for new weapons systems.

“In Cyprus, we had begun a discussion following a bill proposed by Disy in the defence committee, so that this percentage in Cyprus would cover 15 per cent of contracts,” he said.

He added that the government and the legal service had informed the committee at the time that the proposal was not compatible with EU law.

“Greece can do 25 per cent, but Cyprus can’t do 15 per cent?” he said.