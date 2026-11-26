An evening of music, entertainment and giving back in support of Europa Uomo Cyprus soon lands in Limassol. This Saturday, November 28, Limassol AGORA hosts a special evening filled with rock music.

As part of Movember, the venue joins forces with artists to support the efforts of Europa Uomo Cyprus, a non-profit organisation that has been working voluntarily since 2008 to raise awareness and educate the public about prostate cancer.

Through its initiatives, the organisation aims to promote a stronger culture of prevention, encourage early detection and spread the important message that men’s health is a responsibility shared by society as a whole.

On the agenda for this Saturday is live rock music, a food buffet and more entertainment. Bringing people together through music, the event also offers an opportunity to show solidarity with a cause that affects countless men worldwide, raising awareness. Its aim is to offer a lively night out while contributing to greater awareness of men’s health and the importance of regular check-ups.

The event has free admission and has a €20 ticket fee for the buffet, available to purchase online.

Let’s Rock for a Cause

Movember event, live rock music and buffet in support of Europa Uomo Cyprus. November 28. Limassol AGORA. 8pm-12am. www.limassolagora.com/event-details/lets-rock-for-a-cause