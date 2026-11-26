The Falcon School choir from Cyprus took to the international stage in Vienna, Austria, from November 5-9, 2026, as the Falcon School participated in the 12th International Festival of Choirs and Orchestras, joining 12 ensembles from nine countries in a celebration of music and cultural exchange.

The festival brought together choirs and orchestras from across the world, each contributing to a celebration of musical traditions and cultural diversity. The Falcon School Choir presented two concert performances, one in a historic cathedral and another in a concert hall, showcasing the musical preparation, commitment and artistry of its young performers.

An important feature of the choir’s programme was its reflection of the Falcon School’s distinctive international identity and its connection to Cyprus. With students representing different nationalities and cultural backgrounds, the repertoire included songs from various countries, celebrating the diversity that forms an integral part of the school community. Alongside these international selections, the choir performed Cypriot songs, including Arkeis Tzie Pethana by renowned Cypriot composer Michalis Violaris.

The inclusion of Cypriot music offered an opportunity to celebrate and share the island’s musical heritage with an international audience.

As Falcon School celebrates its Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years of education in Cyprus, the choir’s participation in Vienna reflects the principles on which the School was established: to enable each individual to understand themselves, recognise their strengths, discover their potential and develop their talents and abilities to the fullest, while instilling kindness, integrity and a sense of responsibility towards the wider community.