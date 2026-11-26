German prosecutors said on Thursday they had arrested two Iraqi nationals suspected of belonging to a terrorist organisation that plotted attacks on Jewish and other targets in Europe, including a Cologne synagogue.

Germany has suffered a series of attacks and plots in recent years, including a fatal attack in July in which a man who pledged allegiance to Islamic State attacked a Pride celebration in Berlin. Jewish institutions are under heightened protection after warnings of threats linked to Middle East tensions.

Prosecutors said officers had detained Mostafa Al-R in Heidelberg and Ameer J in Cologne, with their full names withheld in line with privacy rules, following 17 raids in the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia.

They said Mostafa Al-R had ties to Mohammad Al-Saadi, an alleged member of an Islamist group that has said it was behind a series of attacks on US, Israeli and Jewish facilities in Europe since March.

Prosecutors said that Al-Saadi, Mostafa Al-R and others had formed a separate organisation in late 2025 to prepare further attacks in Germany and elsewhere in Europe. Ameer J was a member of that group, they said.

It recruited external operatives and raised funds for explosives attacks, prosecutors said.

They said that on two consecutive nights in late March, unidentified individuals suspected of acting on the group’s behalf and carrying explosive devices had travelled to a synagogue in Cologne and another unspecified location in Europe, but no attacks were carried out for reasons that were unclear.

Authorities said the investigation was launched because of intelligence supplied by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency.