Pain at the pump pushes Cyprus filling station sales down 4.5 per cent

Sales of petroleum products in Cyprus fell by 1.1 per cent year-on-year in October 2026, as fuel prices continued to rise sharply, according to figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Total sales amounted to 139,963 tonnes, while sales through filling stations declined by 4.5 per cent to 59,098 tonnes.

The fall in sales coincided with a 29.2 per cent annual increase in fuel and lubricant prices in Cyprus during October, according to Eurostat figures published earlier this week.

The increase was close to the EU average of 29.5 per cent and the euro area average of 30.2 per cent, with Cyprus recording its highest annual rate during the period covered by the latest figures.

The annual increase in Cyprus had accelerated from 24.6 per cent in September and 19.1 per cent in August, after standing at 9.9 per cent in July and 1.5 per cent in March.

Cystat’s latest figures showed that the decline in October sales was spread across several categories of petroleum products.

Motor gasoline sales fell by 1.2 per cent compared with October 2025, while road diesel sales dropped by 6 per cent.

Sales of heating gasoil decreased by 12.5 per cent, while heavy fuel oil fell by 20 per cent and asphalt sales declined by 26.3 per cent.

Provisions of aviation kerosene were down by 8.1 per cent, while sales of liquefied petroleum gases fell by 1.9 per cent.

In contrast, marine gasoil provisions increased by 30.8 per cent, while light fuel oil sales rose by 31.5 per cent and kerosene sales by 29.6 per cent.

Compared with September 2026, total petroleum product sales fell by 4.8 per cent.

The monthly decline included an 11.9 per cent reduction in aviation kerosene provisions, alongside falls of 6.7 per cent in motor gasoline sales and 6.6 per cent in road diesel sales.

Marine gasoil provisions, however, increased by 5.1 per cent compared with the previous month.

Despite the monthly fall in sales, petroleum product stocks rose by 11 per cent at the end of October compared with the end of September.

Over the first ten months of 2026, total petroleum product sales were up by 0.5 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

The figures come as the government continues to provide temporary relief on fuel excise duty in response to higher prices.

The reduced excise duty, which was extended by parliament until the end of March 2027, amounts to 8.33 cents per litre and is expected to cost the state €25 million over the extended period.

Finance Ministry data published on Tuesday showed that, following the reduction, excise duty stood at 35.9 cents per litre for petrol and 33 cents for diesel.

Under the normal rates, the corresponding duties would be 42.9 cents and 40 cents per litre.

Consumers also pay 19 per cent VAT, which is calculated on the retail price, including the excise duty.

The ministry has said it is monitoring geopolitical developments and instability caused by the ongoing conflict in the wider Middle East, as well as the resulting increases in fuel prices.