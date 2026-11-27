Gianni De Gennaro, who was under investigation over the alleged obstruction of an inquiry into the 1992 murder of anti-mafia judge Paolo Borsellino, defended his record of public service in a letter published on Friday.

A former top Italian security official who took his own life last week while under investigation for allegedly obstructing a probe into a 34-year-old mafia assassination defended his record in a suicide note released on Friday.

Gianni De Gennaro was found dead at his country house in Tuscany on November 21, aged 78. Prosecutors had sought his arrest in a new investigation into the killing of anti-mafia judge Paolo Borsellino, who died in a car bomb attack in 1992.

“Within a few minutes, I will no longer be here, and so you can well understand that a man condemned to death cannot lie,” De Gennaro said in a letter published in full by the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“I always obeyed the orders I was given and carried out the duties entrusted to me, even when I would have preferred not to, with commitment and dedication,” he wrote, adding that he had served his country “with honesty and loyalty”.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the letter.

De Gennaro’s death has sent shockwaves throughout Italy’s political establishment.

A career fighting organised crime

He was national police chief from 2000 to 2007 after playing an important role in the fight against the Sicilian Cosa Nostra mafia in the 1980s and 1990s. He also led the intelligence services and served as chairman of defence firm Finmeccanica-Leonardo LDOF.MI.

De Gennaro’s funeral is scheduled for Monday in Rome, with guests expected to include President Sergio Mattarella, according to media reports.

Allegations of obstructing the Borsellino investigation

Prosecutors in the Sicilian city of Caltanissetta are investigating alleged efforts to derail the inquiry that followed Borsellino’s murder.

Police initially identified suspects who were later found innocent, and magistrates are examining allegations that investigators coerced false confessions. The reasons for this are disputed.

Prosecutors suspect De Gennaro may have been involved, an allegation he denied. A judge this month rejected a request to place him under house arrest, saying there was insufficient evidence.

Questions over missing professional archive

Corriere said his final letter, dated November 20, was recovered alongside a hard drive that police had failed to find during searches of De Gennaro’s residences linked to the investigation.

“It does not contain any mysteries or secrets,” De Gennaro said about the drive, saying it was a professional archive which he did not want falling into the hands of people he considered unable to properly evaluate its contents.