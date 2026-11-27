Global energy and food security must not come at the expense of seafarers’ lives, International Maritime Organisation (IMO) secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez said on Friday, warning that maritime workers continue to face fatal attacks, serious injuries, abandonment and unacceptable living conditions.

In a pre-recorded address to the inaugural Global Shipping Minds Summit in Limassol, organised by the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), Dominguez called for international shipping routes to remain safe, secure and open, regardless of geopolitical tensions.

The global shipping industry, he said, was facing a particularly demanding period as it confronted geopolitical challenges while seeking to advance the maritime energy transition.

Seafarers going about their daily work continued to lose their lives in ongoing conflicts, with Dominguez referring to the security situation in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Red Sea.

Others had suffered serious injuries, faced abandonment or been denied repatriation, while some had been deprived of basic necessities, including water, food and medical care.

Dominguez stressed that “seafarers must be protected wherever they are and regardless of their nationality.”

Addressing ship operators, the IMO chief reminded companies of their obligation to carry out thorough risk assessments and ensure adequate protective measures were in place.

He also urged operators to continue adhering to the IMO’s safety and operational requirements, adding that he remained engaged with member states in the search for solutions.

International Maritime Organisation (IMO) secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez

Although the causes of ongoing geopolitical conflicts extend beyond the organisation’s technical remit, Dominguez said their consequences directly affect the maritime industry and the people working at sea.

Global energy and food security depend on shipping, he stressed, but this dependence must not come at the cost of seafarers’ lives.

Turning to the maritime energy transition, Dominguez said “negotiations on measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships were continuing this week and would extend into next week.”

The IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 85) is scheduled to meet in London from November 30 to December 4, with governments continuing discussions on the future of global shipping emissions regulation.

Dominguez thanked member states for their engagement and participation throughout the negotiating process, acknowledging the close attention with which the maritime industry was following developments.

Beyond decarbonisation, he said the future of international shipping would also be influenced by digitalisation and automation.

The IMO would continue working with stakeholders not only to address the challenges confronting the industry but also to encourage positive change, improve operational efficiency and enhance the safety and environmental sustainability of international shipping.