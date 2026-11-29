Akel secretary-general Stefanos Stefanou said on Sunday that replacing the president will “achieve nothing unless policies change too”, telling the party’s Limassol conference that “the change of persons in power does not necessarily entail a change in policies”.

Speaking to the party’s Limassol conference marking Akel’s centenary, Stefanou said the real question in the upcoming presidential election was “not simply who will govern the country, but with what policies” and “for whose benefit”.

He accused President Nikos Christodoulides of having no “specific, stable and consistent plan” to resume Cyprus problem talks from where they broke down at Crans Montana in 2017, and insisted that Akel would never accept partition “as an inevitable development”, despite the party having voted down the Annan plan in 2004.

Phileleftheros reported that Akel has held talks with Volt and Alma as it explores a wider left-wing alliance, with the paper naming Christos Stylianides, former European commissioner and now a New Democracy MP in Greece, having been raised in the talks as a potential alternative to former negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis.