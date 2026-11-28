International mountain film festival, Mountains on Stage, returns to Cyprus’ capital this coming week for one night only. Joining a global movement, the festival arrives on the island after travelling to more than 20 countries over the past 14 years. This December 4, it brings together film enthusiasts, nature lovers and adventure fans for a thrilling evening unfolding on the big screen.

Hosted at Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia, the evening will feature three films and three different stories, united by one common thread: a love of mountains, adventure and pushing beyond limits. The film Face to Face by directors David Arnaud and Hugo Clouzeau will be screened, sharing the story of Benjamin Védrines.

“From steep skiing to the Himalayas, he is considered the world’s best mountaineer,” says the film description. “But behind the image of an athlete, who some describe as a machine, lie vulnerabilities and a severe lack of self-confidence. Since returning from K2 in 2024, where he shattered the ascent record but, paradoxically, failed to find a sense of fulfilment, Benjamin has been dreaming of a major solo project to test himself and confront his fears. That project is a multi-day solo winter ascent of the legendary Drus Face in the Mont Blanc massif. An intense face-off with himself and the granite, to confront his dark side and find the light.”

In Blandline, director Aurélien Delfosse explores the world of ultra-trail runner Blandine L’Hirondel, a gynaecologist trying to balance career with the demands of elite-level competition, overcoming setbacks, and pushing herself to the limit, ultimately, for the joy of running.

A group of young snowboarders (Camille Armand, Enzo Scotto and Quentin Ladame) is the focus of Kids by Camille Armand and Tim Giudicelli. The film explores what it means to be a child in the heart of the Japanese winter, where deep snow transforms the landscape into an endless playground. Stunning cinematography, freestyle skiing, animated sequences and philosophical voiceovers characterise the third film of the festival.

Mountains on Stage

Film festival screening real stories on mountain runners, ultra-trail runners, young skiers and more. December 4. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm. www.mountainsonstage.com/winter26