April 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Creative family events coming up at CVAR

By Eleni Philippou00
Fun educational and artistic workshops for children are coming up in May at CVAR to celebrate the month that hosts the International Museum Day. Saturdays in the old town will be all the more exciting.

On May 6, fine arts therapist and educator Lenia Georgiou will invite families to slow down and join her for an artsy session. Along with painting tools and art materials, Lenia will craft a creative morning session, from 11am to 12.30pm, to provide some quality time for parents and children.

A week later, visual and textile artist Elena Adamou will lead children aged six to 12 in a workshop that will transform old clothes into new creations. Using old textiles and unwanted clothes, children will make brand-new designs while observing textiles of past eras. The workshop will take place on May 13 at 11am and is free.

Then, on May 20, two days after the official International Museum Day, dog trainer Stephanos Severis will transport young participants to the world of dogs. A furry, four-legged visitor will allow children (ages four to 10) to observe communication with animals and the benefits these relationships bring. A game will bring participants closer to the dogs in the museum’s paintings.

 

Pinelies Agapis

Art workshop for families with Lenia Georgiou. May 6. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 11am-12.30pm. €10. Tel: 22-300991

Weaving Tales

Textiles workshop for children aged 6 to 12. May 13. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 11am-12.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-300991

We Love Dogs

With Stephanos Severis for children aged 4 to 10. May 20. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 3pm-4.30pm. €5. Tel: 22-300991

