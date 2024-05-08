May 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Chestertons Global launches in Cyprus

By Press Release01
Chestertons Global launches in Cyprus

Leading international real estate firm, Chestertons Global, has announced its expansion into the Cyprus property market with the launch of Chestertons Cyprus Residential. The agency will initially operate out of two premises in the city of Paphos, located on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island.

Chestertons Cyprus Residential will offer residential sales and lettings, to deliver comprehensive support and guidance for clients interested in Cyprus real estate. Working with established Cyprus real-estate professionals, the business boasts a seven-strong team of local property experts dedicated to offering exceptional service for clients.

“Cyprus is a beautiful island which has attracted international buyers to its real-estate market for generations, due to its sunny weather, great infrastructure and ideal location in south Mediterranean,” noted Mohamed Mussa, Executive Director at Chestertons Global. “We are looking forward to working with Leptos for our new offices in Cyprus. It also comes at an exciting time for the business as we look to ramp up our international expansion plans over the coming months.”

For his part, Michael Leptos Jr, Director of Chestertons Cyprus Residential expressed his anticipation at the collaboration. “I am thrilled to be involved in bringing the Chestertons Global brand to Cyprus at a time when we are seeing an increase in international real-estate transactions,” he said. “In Cyprus, we are privileged to welcome buyers from all over the globe which will only be further enhanced by the Chestertons Global international network of real estate businesses.”

Parikshat Chawla, Director and Head of Operations at Chestertons Global commented: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of Chestertons Global into the exciting marketplace of Cyprus. This is a hugely valuable addition to the network, which we are growing at a rapid rate, in 2024 and beyond.”

For international real-estate investors, Cyprus remains a highly-appealing choice. Beyond its reputation as a popular tourist destination, Cyprus presents exceptional lifestyle benefits, a permanent residency programme, promising investment prospects, and favourable tax policies.

Cyprus consistently ranks as a top destination for foreign direct investment due to its fast-paced economic growth and business climate. The country’s attractive lifestyle is complemented by a robust healthcare system, well-established education sector, and competitive residential property market. Cyprus’ Permanent Residence programme requires an investment of €300,000 plus VAT.

Chestertons Cyprus Residential offices are located at: Poseidonos Ave 27, Paphos 8042 and Ledas 1 Street, 8041 Paphos. You can contact the office by emailing: [email protected]

For more information about Chestertons Global and its services, please visit: https://www.chestertons.com/

About Chestertons Global:

Chestertons Global is a network of leading international real estate companies. The firm sits within the wider Chestertons brand which was established in the UK in 1805. Chestertons Global is committed to its long-standing heritage of providing exceptional service to its clients across the globe.

The firm has enjoyed a legacy of success and now has a strong global network in more than 10 countries. With a rich history of more than 200 years, and a wealth of experience in global real estate, the business offers a comprehensive range of client services, from property sales and lettings to commercial services and investment advisory.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

OPAP Cyprus supports Red Cross efforts eighth year running

Press Release

Riana Raouna Gallery to host Matete Martini solo show

Press Release

Grand opening of Beon active office in Paphos

Press Release

How purpose and inclusivity are redefining premium brands

CM Guest Columnist

Leonardo Hotels launch The Grand Resort Limassol

Press Release

New round of coastal flats, villas for sale from Altamira

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign