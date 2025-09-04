Bank employees’ union Etyk has issued a circular addressing growing speculation surrounding a potential takeover of the Cyprus Development Bank (CDB bank), stressing that it is monitoring developments closely.

Etyk said that it is particularly concerned about the future of the bank and the security of its employees.

“Our organisation is following with strong interest the developments around CDB bank and its future, both as an institution and in particular concerning the staff it employs today,” the union said.

It emphasised that safeguarding jobs and employee rights would remain its priority in any change of ownership.

“As in all similar cases of a change in the ownership structure of a bank, our organisation’s primary concern is to create the conditions for the survival of the bank in its new form and, of course, the protection of the rights and jobs of all its staff,” Etyk said.

Cyprus’ property market kept its upward course in the first eight months of 2025, with sales documents climbing 13 per cent year-on-year despite a marginal dip in August.

According to the Department of Lands and Surveys (DLS), 11,689 sales documents were filed between January and August, compared with 10,345 in the same period of 2024.

Although August marked the first decline of the year, the losses were almost imperceptible. A total of 1,128 sales documents were filed across Cyprus compared with 1,135 a year earlier, a modest drop of 1 per cent.

This followed a strong summer, with sales up 11 per cent in July and 17 per cent in June. Overall, the market remained broadly stable, with signs of further consolidation.

Revenue from tourism in Cyprus rose by 9.6 per cent in June 2025, reaching €422.3 million compared with €385.2 million in the same month last year, according to the state statistical service (Cystat).

For the first half of the year, tourism revenue climbed to €1.38 billion, up 21.3 per cent from €1.14 billion in January–June 2024.

At the same time, the average expenditure per person stood at €847.01 in June 2025 compared with €798.77 a year earlier, recording an increase of 6 per cent.

On a daily basis, spending averaged €99.65, up from €93.97 in June 2024.

Tourists from the United Kingdom (the largest tourist market with 36.4 per cent of the total tourists in June 2025) spent on average €103,92 per day.

Trade disruptions, inflation and geopolitical tensions are restricting global business prospects, according to a new survey of local chambers of commerce in more than 100 countries conducted by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

A press release from the ICC, published by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), said that the findings of the ICC World Chambers Federation Chamber Pulse 2025 provide a snapshot of business expectations on key economic issues across economies that collectively represent 90 per cent of global GDP.

The survey showed that while 89 per cent of chambers rated the business environment as at least acceptable, regional differences were substantial.

Geopolitical tensions, inflation and tariffs were at the top of the global list of obstacles for business, but challenges varied significantly across regions.

Cyprus will introduce financial literacy in primary schools from September 2025, using a children’s fairy tale to teach sixth graders the basics of money management.

The book, ‘70 Interest and a Hole in the Shoe’, written by author Maria Loizidou, will be included in the Health Education curriculum, accompanied by classroom activities.

It introduces concepts such as income, expenses, budgeting, saving for the future and emergencies, as well as borrowing and repaying loans.

Students will also learn to distinguish between needs and wants, discuss social and economic inequalities, and be warned about online fraud.

Demetra Holdings Plc on Wednesday announced a further repurchase of its own shares, carried out on September 2, 2025, in accordance with shareholder approval granted at the company’s annual general meeting on June 24, 2025.

According to an announcement released on September 3, 2025, Demetra acted through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), purchasing a total of 5,500 shares at an average price of 1.715 cents.

The transactions took place in eight tranches on the same day. These included purchases of 460 shares at 1.72 cents, 540 shares at 1.72 cents, 1,485 shares at 1.715 cents, 1,400 shares at 1.715 cents, 115 shares at 1.715 cents, 399 shares at 1.71 cents, 500 shares at 1.71 cents, and 601 shares at 1.71 cents.

Pandora Investments Public Ltd on Wednesday announced that its board of directors will convene on Monday, September 15, 2025.

The meeting will focus on examining, among other matters, the six-month unaudited financial results of the company for the first half of 2025.

Cyprus-based Columbia Group has launched a joint venture in Egypt with Pan Marine Shipping Services, opening an official office to expand shipmanagement, training and energy solutions in a key maritime hub bridging Europe, Africa and Asia.

The new entity, Columbia Pan Marine Ship Management Egypt, will serve as Columbia’s official base in the country, offering the full spectrum of services provided by Columbia Shipmanagement and the wider Group.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Columbia’s continued expansion across key maritime regions and further deepens its commitment to supporting the development of the Egyptian maritime industry.

Philippos Ioulianou, Columbia Group Director of Energy and Renewables, said the Group was delighted to formalise its partnership in Egypt with Pan Marine.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday released the members’ market shares for August 2025 and confirmed the suspension of trading for several listed companies on both the regulated and new markets.

Firstly, the CSE council announced the members’ market shares for August 2025, including tables showing market shares with and without pre-agreed transactions for the month, as well as cumulative figures from January to August 2025.

The members’ market shares indicate the proportion of total trading activity handled by each CSE member, reflecting their relative market participation and influence during the period.

Additionally, the CSE clarified that the calculation of the percentages does not include the value of bonds.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday confirmed the suspension of trading in the shares of Louis Plc on the regulated market.

According to the announcement, the decision was taken by the CSE council in a recent session under Article 184 of the CSE Law.

Moreover, the suspension follows an announcement initially made on August 12, 2025.

The halt in trading will last for a maximum of two months, until October 13, 2025, or until a further announcement is made by the company.