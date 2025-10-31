Revenue from tourism in Cyprus reached €581.8 million in August 2025, according to figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat) on Thursday.

This marks a 13.8 per cent increase when compared with the €511.4m recorded in the same month of the previous year.

For the January to August 2025 period, total revenue from tourism is estimated at €2.47 billion, up 16.5 per cent from €2.12 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Cystat said the increase reflects strong visitor spending and steady growth in arrivals, particularly from key markets such as the United Kingdom, Israel and Poland.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has marked its participation in World Investor Week with a series of targeted information and education initiatives focusing on the challenges of today’s digital financial environment.

“Financial education has long been a strategic priority for CySEC, because it serves as the first line of defence for investors, and is critical to navigating the rapid technological advances that have increased the public’s access to investment options and products, some of which carry high risk,” the commission said in an announcement on Thursday.

Among the themes highlighted by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which organises World Investor Week, CySEC placed particular emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Cyprus’ unemployment rate eased to 4.9 per cent in September 2025, down from 5.1 per cent in August, with around 26,000 people registered as jobless, according to Eurostat.

The figure remains well below the EU average of 6 per cent and the euro area’s 6.3 per cent, both unchanged from the previous month.

Eurostat said that 13.25 million people were unemployed in the EU, including 11 million in the euro area.

Compared with August, unemployment rose marginally, by 63,000 people across the EU and by 65,000 in the euro area, while year-on-year, the total number of unemployed increased by 227,000 and 187,000, respectively.

Among member states, Spain continued to record the highest jobless rate at 10.5 per cent, with 2.6 million people unemployed, followed by Finland at 9.8 per cent (279,000) and Greece at 8.2 per cent (386,000). France remained at 7.6 per cent (2.42m).

Cyprus’ land market continued to gain ground in the first half of 2025, with total transactions exceeding €360 million, confirming its position as one of the strongest segments of the island’s real estate sector, according to Landbank Analytics.

A total of 1,130 land sales were recorded, split between 794 building plots worth €189.9 million and 336 fields that generated €170.5 million.

Although building plots accounted for the majority of transactions, fields recorded significantly higher average values, reaching €507,440 per sale, compared to €239,170 for building plots.

This contrast reflects the nature of investment. Plots typically serve residential demand, while fields often involve larger parcels with long-term development potential, from tourist zones to renewable energy projects.

In Nicosia, 341 building plots were sold during the first half of the year, making them the second most popular property type after apartments.

However, the 83 field sales recorded an average value of €363,654, the highest among all categories in the capital and even above houses (€283,641). Building plots averaged €220,331.

Visitor rates at leisure centres across Cyprus surpassed 80 per cent in September and October, marking a strong start to the autumn season, according to the association of hospitality sector owners (Osika).

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), president of the association, Neophytos Thrasyvoulou, said the past two months were “encouraging” for the catering sector, noting that business people across the island are satisfied with the level of activity.

He expressed hope that this momentum will continue at least until mid-November.

“What we are trying to achieve now,” he said, “is the implementation of new support programmes from the Labour Ministry to help employees stay in work through government support schemes.”

More than 200 complaints have now been filed against the Limassol-based travel agency Efi Strakottou Travel and Tours Ltd, bringing to light the issue of consumer protection and compensation for travellers who paid for holidays that never took place, according to Politis.

The consumer protection service (commerce ministry) confirmed that an investigation is under way into the agency, which is considered insolvent and “may be unable to fulfil its contractual obligations.”

The service has also urged citizens not to make any new payments to the company.

The case first came to light in late September, with the consumer protection service reporting that it had received a growing number of complaints from customers who never received the trips they paid for.

Euphyia-Tech has announced a strategic collaboration with EasyLiving to evaluate and enhance the smart readiness, energy performance, and sustainability features of EasyLiving’s residential buildings in line with evolving European Union sustainability directives.

“This collaboration marks an important milestone in the advancement of smart, energy-efficient buildings in Cyprus and the rest of Europe,” said Paris Fokaides, CEO of Euphyia-Tech.

“By working with EasyLiving, we are helping accelerate the transition toward sustainable, technology-enhanced living environments that meet both today’s regulatory expectations and tomorrow’s innovation standards,” he added.

The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding and establishes a framework for joint action on building performance and smart readiness assessments.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced this week that it has discovered certain individuals unlawfully using the personal information of people listed in the Certification Registers or in announcements of certification examination results, with the intention of exploiting and defrauding members of the public.

In exercising its responsibilities to safeguard investor protection and ensure the smooth functioning of the capital market, CySEC said that it has temporarily suspended the publication of the Certification Registers and the announcements of certification examination results on its website.

Energy Minister George Papanastasiou has said that the ministry is working to address the challenges facing the Ayios Athanasios industrial area, stressing that the priority is to secure its steady development and the uninterrupted operation of local industries.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Ayios Athanasios Industrialists’ Association, Papanastasiou praised the association’s work and contribution to Limassol’s industrial fabric.

According to the statement, he recalled that the area was established in 1978 and has since evolved into one of the district’s most significant industrial hubs, comprising 116 leased plots and 140 businesses, “which constitute a living cell of the local economy and contribute decisively to the sustainable development of Cypriot industry.”

The ministry, he said, within its responsibilities, “makes every possible effort to resolve the problems that arise within the area, with the aim of continuous development and the uninterrupted operation of industries.”

Limassol port operator DP World Limassol on Thursday reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to supporting women’s health and raising awareness about breast cancer prevention and early detection through a donation to Europa Donna Cyprus.

“Each October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as a global call to action to promote early detection, raise awareness, and support those battling breast cancer,” the company said in an announcement.

“Through this initiative, DP World Limassol demonstrates its dedication to boosting community well-being and advancing causes that empower individuals and families across Cyprus,” it added.

Company CEO Simon Pitout said the contribution reflects the organisation’s long-standing belief in social responsibility and the power of collective action.

“At DP World Limassol, we believe in the power of giving and are committed to making a meaningful and positive impact in our community,” he said.

The Troodos tourism development and promotion company on Thursday launched the Troodos Geopark Partner programme.

This new initiative aims to promote the region’s tourism product and cultural heritage by integrating it with local businesses and gastronomy.

“The inclusion of Troodos in the Global Geoparks Network in recent years was a significant event for the region,” the company said.

“Today, local food service, tourism, and local product businesses have an important role to play in highlighting and capitalising on this status,” it added.

Telecommunications provider Cyta on Thursday announced the successful landing of the BlueMed submarine cable at its Yeroskipos landing station.

This marks “another decisive step in strengthening the country’s international connectivity”, Cyta stated.

The BlueMed project, developed by Italian telecommunications provider Sparkle in collaboration with Google and other global partners, forms part of a wider submarine cable system linking Italy with the Mediterranean, the Near East, and India.

The system delivers high-speed, low-latency connectivity between Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, supporting faster and more reliable data exchange across three continents.