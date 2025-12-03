A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, marking the fifth arrest in connection with the incidents that took place last week at the Apollon club, between Ael and Apollon fans.

A 24-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, a 30-year-old on Monday, and last week two others, aged 21 and 19, were taken into custody.

The incidents took place on Thursday evening when a group of AEL fans arrived at the Apollon clubhouse.

Police said the group threw firecrackers and Molotov cocktails at the building.

A clash then broke out between the group and people inside the clubhouse.

The suspects fled once members of the police reached the scene, setting fire to a rubbish bin and damaging several parked vehicles.