The chief returning officer for the upcoming elections on Monday announced the website Where Do I Vote website had gone live while a helpline to notify qualifying electors of their voting locations the upcoming elections was also available.

Voters can check the polling station they are to vote at by either entering their birth date and ID number on the website wtv.elections.moi.gov.cy, by sending an SMS with the same information to the number 1199 or by calling the nationwide hotline 77772212.

The website is available in Greek, English and Turkish

The telephone hotline is available Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

A fee of €0.04 will be incurred for the SMS service, and €0.08 for calls made via a landline or €0.1 for calls made from a mobile phone.

Voters can also contact relevant hotlines for their respective districts: Nicosia: 22 804340; Limassol: 25 806440; Famagusta: 23 828578; Larnaca: 24 205999; Paphos: 26 801142.