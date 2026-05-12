Stephanos Christodoulou did not crawl out of a cave or emerge from the sea. He just wants to see his children have better opportunities and this is why he is running for MP in the Larnaca district with MEP Fidias Panayiotou’s party, Direct Democracy.

In a video on social media, Christodoulou is seen stretching as he walks out of a rock formation.

“Some people believe I came down from the mountains or out of the caves of Lythrodontas,” he says in the video.

The next shot has him coming out of the sea.

“Others think I washed up on the beach of Xylophagou.”

Later in the video he gets up from his couch, switches off the television and hops out his front door.

“But I am a person who got up from the couch, left the phone, switched off Netflix, opened the door, jumped out of his house and is demanding a better future for our children, our society and our Cyprus.”

Christodoulou was voted third in in-app elections for MP candidates in Larnaca with Direct Democracy.