Schools of dolphins are being spotted more frequently in Cypriot waters, prompting the fisheries department to issue fresh guidance to boat operators aimed at protecting the animals and reducing disturbance at sea.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the department described the increased presence of dolphins as “a particularly positive and encouraging phenomenon for the marine environment of our country”, while reminding the public that cetaceans are protected species under national and European legislation.

Authorities urged operators of pleasure boats, fishing vessels and other craft to reduce speed immediately when dolphins are sighted and to maintain “a low and steady speed” near the animals.

The department advised navigators to avoid sudden changes in course or speed and warned against chasing, surrounding or crossing the path of dolphins and other cetaceans.

It also called for vessels to maintain a safe distance and avoid remaining near the animals for extended periods.

“If dolphins approach the boat, the operator should maintain a steady course and low speed without attempting to interact,” the statement said.

Officials also warned against loud music and excessive noise, saying such activity can cause stress to marine mammals and disrupt their natural behaviour.

The department insisted that “harassment and feeding of protected species” is prohibited, alongside “any action that affects their natural behaviour”, including breeding and resting patterns.

Cyprus is home to several cetacean species, including common dolphins, bottlenose dolphins and sperm whales, which migrate through or inhabit parts of the Levant.

The department called on the public “to responsibly enjoy these unique experiences at sea” while helping protect the island’s marine biodiversity and natural heritage.