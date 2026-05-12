Police on Monday arrested a 39-year-old man in Limassol after a quantity of cannabis was discovered at his residence.

According to a police statement, members of the Drug Law Enforcement Unit (YKAN) carried out a search of the suspect’s home on Monday afternoon under a court warrant. During the search, officers found a package inside the house containing approximately four grams of cannabis.

A further nine packages were located in the outdoor area of the property, containing a total of around 327 grams of cannabis. Police also found an electronic precision scale with traces of the drug.

The 39-year-old was initially arrested for offences committed in flagrante and was later re-arrested under a court warrant, the statement said.

Investigations are continuing by YKAN’s Limassol unit.