A series of measures aimed at improving motorcycle safety will be introduced, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said on Tuesday, warning that motorcyclists continue to account for a disproportionate number of road fatalities.

Speaking after a meeting of the road safety council, Vafeades said the authorities would move ahead with targeted interventions, including subsidies for safety equipment, incentives for the withdrawal of older motorcycles and stricter checks on maintenance carried out through private vehicle inspection centres.

“The urgent need to upgrade road safety for motorcyclists was vehemently expressed today,” he said, adding that a specialised committee had been tasked with assessing proposals and preparing recommendations for adoption by the relevant ministries.

The meeting was attended by Justice Minister Costas Fitiris, police representatives, officials from the public works department and motorcycle federation president Adonis Christofides, who is also serving as this year’s road safety ambassador.

Vafeades said one of the immediate priorities would be a campaign examining motorcycle maintenance standards.

“One of the problems is that a motorcycle may not be well maintained and this will unfortunately can result in a very serious accident,” he said.

The minister referred to a previous audit campaign involving buses, during which authorities identified cases where inspection procedures had not been properly followed.

He said 15 people had died in traffic accidents so far this year, including seven motorcyclists.

Of those seven, four were not wearing helmets, while in two other cases, helmets were reportedly found beside the victims at the scene.

“This is a huge cause for concern,” Vafeades said.

The ministry also plans to expand subsidy schemes for protective equipment, including helmets meeting updated safety standards.

“We probably need to see the standards again, with new specifications and how we can help people get helmets so that we can protect the motorcyclist in the worst possible moment,” he said.

Campaigns will also be conducted in English alongside Greek, with Vafeades saying this was necessary because “we have many foreigners in Cyprus who ride motorcycles and the message must reach them as well”.

Christofides said motorcycle organisations had submitted their own proposals towards this end.

“It is a very serious issue, which cannot be addressed with knee-jerk reactions in policy,” he admitted

The minister also confirmed the government is preparing to implement legislation affecting learner motorcyclists once the current extension period expires.

Under the changes, riders using learner permits will no longer be permitted to work professionally while holding that status.