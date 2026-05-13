A handy guide to getting your garden ready for spring

Spring doesn’t just arrive. It’s a season you feel. It’s that moment when the sun gets warmer, the afternoons grow longer, and your garden starts to… call out to you. And somewhere along the way, the mood for renewal sets in, along with the need to get ready for more spring-like moments. If you want to welcome the new season as it deserves, it’s time to give your outdoor space the attention it needs—with IKEA’s help, of course.

First step: cleaning. Winter always leaves its mark, even if you don’t notice it at first glance. Dry leaves piled up in the corners, dust settled on surfaces, moisture that has affected materials and fabrics—it’s time to tackle it all. Start with a good tidy-up and declutter to “open up” the space once you’ve removed everything you don’t need. It’s the simplest yet most satisfying way to begin.

Next, take a look at your plants. Notice which ones have managed to withstand the cold and the changing weather, and which ones look tired or have run their course. Spring is the perfect time to breathe new life into your garden: plant fresh flowers in pretty pots, fill flower beds and add aromatic herbs or small shrubs that will fill the space with colour and fragrance. Create small “corners” of greenery—the kind that make you stop for a moment, take a breath and relax.

Once you’ve taken care of the greenery, it’s time to focus on outdoor furniture. Think about how you want to use your garden: perhaps for a quiet morning coffee, a relaxing afternoon with a book, or for an evening get-together with friends. A beautiful table, a few comfortable chairs, or a cosy armchair can completely transform the experience of the space. Choose materials that withstand the sun and humidity, without sacrificing the style and aesthetics that reflect your personality.

And don’t forget the textiles. Outdoor cushions, throws and rugs add warmth and character. Opt for bright colours or natural tones that blend in with the surroundings. It’s the easiest way to change the mood of your space without much effort.

Lighting also plays a crucial role. As the evenings grow warmer, you’ll want to enjoy your garden even after the sun goes down. Lanterns, LED lights or solar-powered fixtures create an atmosphere that makes you never want to go inside.

If you have limited space, don’t worry. With smart storage solutions and multifunctional furniture, you can make the most of every corner. Folding tables, vertical gardens and storage furniture are your allies.

Also consider shade. A garden umbrella or a canopy will allow you to enjoy your garden even during the hottest hours of the day. It’s an investment that makes a huge difference in your daily life.

Don’t forget to add your personal touch to the space. Decorative elements, structures or even small DIY projects can make your garden stand out and truly reflect who you are.

Finally, think of your garden as an extension of your home. A place you’ll enjoy your morning coffee, unwind after work, or gather with friends. Design it in a way that makes you want to spend more time there.

Find options and inspiration at IKEA stores in Nicosia and Limassol and online at ikea.com.cy, and create a space full of spring and entirely your own!