Demetra Holdings Plc on Wednesday announced that it completed the purchase of 7,050 of its own shares on May 12, acting through its brokerage representative CISCO to execute the latest round of its share buyback programme.

The company acquired the securities at a uniform price of €1.55 per share across several distinct transactions during the trading session.

These individual purchases included a primary block of 2,000 shares and another significant acquisition of 1,614 shares at the start of the list.

Additional transactions throughout the day saw the firm secure smaller quantities of 1,179 shares, 1,000 shares, and 763 shares respectively.

The final two segments of the daily buyback total involved the acquisition of 263 shares and 231 shares to reach the total volume.

All of these market operations were carried out by the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation (CISC), which serves as the investment arm and market member for the group.

The company also stated that the move was made according to a relevant authorisation granted during the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.