An explosion was reported early on Wednesday in a yard in Yeroskipou, causing alarm but no injuries or damage, police said.

A resident called police at around 12:30am after being woken by a loud blast coming from outside her home.

Officers who arrived at the scene found no structural damage to the property or surrounding area during initial checks.

However, during a search of the yard, police discovered a sealed plastic water bottle containing a flammable liquid, along with an improvised device holding flammable material and a firecracker.

Investigators said the firecracker appeared to have exploded, but the liquid inside the bottle did not ignite, likely preventing more serious consequences.

At first light, further examinations confirmed the explosion was caused by a factory-made firecracker.

Police said investigations are continuing to determine how the items were placed in the yard and to establish the motive behind the incident.