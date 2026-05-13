Forest firefighters staffing the Forestry Department will be staging a strike on May 25 and 26 to protest the violation of their work description.

Trade unions SEK, PEO and Deok said on Wednesday this violation prevented the firefighters from responding immediately to a fire and placed their safety and lives at danger.

Last year, they said, the agreement between the trade unions and the government in the presence of the Forestry Department director had been implemented, however this year the department decided not to honour the agreement.

The trade unions have sent letters to the Forestry Department calling for the agreement to be restored along with compensation for handling heavy vehicles and machinery.

In the meantime, the trade unions called on forest firefighters to continue implementing the agreement, following which they received letters from the Forestry Department director informing them of disciplinary measures.

The strike was decided to protect the forests and the firefighters who place their lives in danger to safe the forests, the trade unions pointed out.