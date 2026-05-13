The Great Mosque of Limassol is entering the final stage of restoration works, with authorities expecting the historic monument in the city’s Kastro district to be completed and handed over by early autumn.

Officials and representatives of the bodies involved toured the site on Wednesday to review progress and discuss the remaining phases of the project, which has involved years of conservation and renovation work aimed at preserving the mosque’s archaeological, religious and cultural character.

The restoration concerns both the mosque itself and its adjoining prayer area.

During the works, engineers, archaeologists and contractors faced what officials described as significant technical and archaeological challenges, requiring specialised interventions to ensure the structure’s original features were not altered.

The project has involved cooperation between antiquities department, the foreign ministry, Turkish Cypriot representatives and the government of Oman, which is funding part of the restoration effort.

Those overseeing the project said the work had been particularly demanding because of the need to balance structural repairs with the preservation of the site’s historical integrity.

The Jami Kebir Mosque is regarded as one of Limassol’s most important Islamic monuments and forms part of the wider historical fabric of the old city.

Authorities involved in the restoration said the aim was to preserve the building both as a place of worship and as a cultural landmark reflecting the island’s diverse heritage.

Government sources also confirmed that President Nikos Christodoulides has taken a personal interest in the project and has been closely monitoring its implementation.

The mosque, located near Limassol castle and the old port area, has undergone extensive repairs to damaged sections of the structure, conservation of historic architectural elements and improvements to surrounding facilities.

Officials expect the restoration to be completed by late September or early October, after which the site is expected to reopen fully.