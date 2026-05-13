A 45-year-old Limassol man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with four burglary and theft cases committed between October 2021 and August 2024.
The suspect was taken into custody under a court warrant to assist investigations into the burglaries targeting shops in Limassol.
Property worth more than €31,000 was stolen in the incidents.
Police said testimony gathered during the investigation implicated the man, and an arrest warrant was issued for him.
Limassol CID is continuing investigations.
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