A 45-year-old Limassol man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with four burglary and theft cases committed between October 2021 and August 2024.

The suspect was taken into custody under a court warrant to assist investigations into the burglaries targeting shops in Limassol.

Property worth more than €31,000 was stolen in the incidents.

Police said testimony gathered during the investigation implicated the man, and an arrest warrant was issued for him.

Limassol CID is continuing investigations.