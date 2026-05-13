On Wednesday, the weather will be mostly clear with a chance of temporary high clouds. Temperatures will range from around 31 degrees Celsius inland to around 29 degrees on the south and east coasts, around 25 degrees on the west and north coasts and around 22 degrees in the higher mountains.

Light to moderate winds will blow mainly south- to northwest, later becoming generally moderate to strong and locally strong, reaching up to 5 Beaufort, while locally, especially on the south and east coasts, they may increase to up to 6 Beaufort. The sea will generally be slightly rough to rough.

During the night, there will be a temporary increase in cloud cover, while in places there will also be the formation of increased low clouds, especially in coastal areas. Later, during the hours of dawn, local, sparse fog or mist may form.

The temperature will drop to around 17 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and around 13 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow south- to northwest and locally variable, reaching to 3 Beaufort and temporarily increase to 4 Beaufort on the coast.

The sea will become slightly rough in the west, north and south, and calm to slightly rough in the east.

On Thursday, elevated local low cloudiness is anticipated in the evening. Friday will see partly cloudy weather, with brief isolated rains possible.

Meanwhile, the wind will strengthen significantly, especially in coastal areas.

On Saturday, there will be increased cloud cover at times, which may result in isolated rain in the mountains and in areas south of Troodos in the afternoon.

The mercury is not predicted to deviate greatly on Thursday, but a short-term decline is anticipated on Friday, while on Saturday, temperatures are expected to rise again.