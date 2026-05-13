A 27-year-old woman was on Wednesday morning arrested over her suspected involvement with a vehicle theft case in Paphos.

According to the police, a car that had been reported stolen on 12 May was located by police officers shortly after midnight. The woman was later seen getting into the vehicle.

As soon as the police approached the vehicle, she got out and ran away.

According to the Police, the woman was stopped by officers and resisted the arrest.

The woman was taken into custody.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.