Two truck owners were fined €2,000 each after customs officers caught them using coloured heating oil to power their vehicles, the customs department said on Thursday.

The violations were uncovered during inspections carried out on Wednesday at Limassol port, where customs officials checked trucks for the possible illegal use of subsidised heating oil as fuel.

A total of 55 vehicles were inspected, with two trucks found to be running on coloured heating oil, which is prohibited for vehicle use.

The vehicles were immediately seized by the customs department but later returned to their owners after both requested an out-of-court settlement. The settlement was approved by the director of the customs department upon payment of €2,000 each, covering customs and tax charges as well as the release of the vehicles.

In a separate operation, customs officers also found four premises in Limassol selling tobacco products and/or alcoholic drinks without valid sales licences.

The inspections took place on May 6 and May 13 at kiosks in the district, of the six premises checked, four were found to be operating without the required licences, which are issued or renewed by the relevant municipality.

The operators of the premises requested out-of-court settlements for the offences, which were accepted by the customs director at a cost of €100 per licence.