Questions over the military status of a 24-year-old Cypriot living in South Africa prompted a response from the defence ministry on Thursday after the hunter’s movement claimed the man was unable to return to Cyprus to visit his seriously ill mother.

In a letter addressed to Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas, the movement alleged that the republic had classified the young man as a ‘deserter’, preventing him from travelling to Cyprus without risk of arrest.

According to the group, the 24-year-old was born in South Africa, where his family operates a business, and spent most of his life there before moving to Cyprus in 2016 to join the Apoel football academy.

The movement said he remained in Cyprus for six years under the academy’s supervision before suffering a serious injury in 2022 which ended his football ambitions and forced him to return to South Africa.

It added that his parents relocated back to Cyprus earlier this year because of his mother’s deteriorating health, while the young man stayed behind to manage the family business, described as “the only source of income for the family”.

The letter further claimed the man “never received a personal call up for enlistment” and that correspondence declaring him a deserter had been sent to an old address without his knowledge.

The Defence Ministry however has disputed that account, stating the individual had been “properly called up” for military service and had initially secured a postponement due to his studies and football commitments.

According to Phileleftheros, he later failed to report for enlistment or seek a further suspension after relocating abroad.

Authorities clarified that the 24-year-old has been declared insubordinate rather than a deserter, with a legal case concerning insubordination currently pending against him.

The ministry also rejected claims that he would face arrest upon arrival in Cyprus, stating he could travel normally through Cypriot airports before addressing his military obligations at a designated conscription office in Paphos.

Officials said the matter could be resolved through the established military service procedures once he returns to the island.