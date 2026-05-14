Forestry college students helped contain a forest fire that broke out on Wednesday night near the Troodos mountain village of Prodromos, the forestry department said on Thursday.

The fire started shortly after 10pm near the college buildings and was first tackled by 17 students armed with portable fire extinguishers.

Their immediate response helped contain the blaze until firefighters could arrive, preventing it from spreading.

The forestry department said it was proud of the students’ reaction, adding that their swift response played a key role in limiting the damage.

The fire was brought under control by 10.20pm. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.