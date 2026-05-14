A Green party candidate withdrew from the parliamentary elections on Thursday after reporting threats to the police and having been forced to leave his home following a dispute with his landlord.

According to Phileleftheros, Datis Kalali, a fifth-year medical student at the University of Cyprus, said he had decided to end his candidacy after a series of events linked to his participation in the election campaign.

He confirmed that he had emailed the interior ministry to formally withdraw and would also submit the required letter to the Nicosia district officer.

“It caused me a lot of trouble. I tried to enter politics with no personal interests, to offer something good,” Kalali said.

“Never mind, in a few months I will be a doctor,” he remarked.

Kalali said the dispute with his landlord intensified after it became known that he was standing as a parliamentary candidate.

According to his account, the landlord questioned the €500 deposit required for candidates and was dissatisfied after being told that the Green Party had covered the amount.

The disagreement came amid existing financial difficulties involving rent payments.

Kalali said social welfare services cover most of the household rent, while he contributes €220 from his own income.

He explained that delays in the renewal of his welfare contract had postponed payments for the past three months, although the outstanding sums are expected to be paid retrospectively within weeks.

Kalali said he and his mother were forced to leave their flat and spent several days using their remaining savings to secure temporary accommodation.

Kalali works part-time as a nursing assistant at a private clinic while completing his medical degree.

His mother receives minimum guaranteed income support and, according to him, his salary is the family’s only steady source of income.

The family had previously faced homelessness in 2024 before finding accommodation after their circumstances became public.

Originally from Iran, Kalali has lived in Cyprus since the age of nine.

In 2018, he and his mother were granted Cypriot citizenship by the government in recognition of his success in international mathematics olympiads.

He later gained admission to the medical school at the University of Cyprus.

Electoral commissioner and Interior Ministry permanent secretary Dr Elikkos Ilias confirmed that the ministry had received Kalali’s withdrawal request on Thursday morning.

He said the ballots had already been printed and would remain unchanged.