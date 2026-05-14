Works on new water reservoirs in Limassol are progressing normally and are expected to strengthen the district’s water supply network and ensure the uninterrupted provision of drinking water, the Limassol district government (EOA) said on Thursday.

According to the district government, reservoirs in Yermasoyeia and Ayia Fyla are due to be completed by the end of May.

The EOA said reservoirs in the Sykaminou area of Ayios Athanasios, with a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres, and in Kato Polemidia, also with a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres, have already been completed.

Meanwhile, works are nearing completion on a 4,000-cubic-metre reservoir in Yermasoyeia and an 800-cubic-metre reservoir in Ayia Fyla.

The organisation also announced that tenders have been launched for the construction of two new reservoirs and pumping stations in Mesa Yeitonia and Fasoula, each with a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres.

A separate tender concerns the construction of a 5,000-cubic-metre reservoir in the Paniotis area of Yermasoyeia.

In addition, the district government said it is preparing to launch a tender for six new 1,000-cubic-metre glass-lined steel reservoirs and pumping stations in Ayios Athanasios and Fasoula.

The organisation said the projects are intended to ensure a continuous and uninterrupted water supply while also meeting the needs of newly developed areas.