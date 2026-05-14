A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with a robbery and knife attack in Nicosia, the police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred last Saturday at around 8pm, when a 32-year-old man was approached by two suspects who asked him for money.

One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife and slightly injured the man, while the second hit him on the hand with a stick.

The pair then restrained him and stole his wallet, before fleeing. The suspect was located and arrested on Wednesday night.

He is expected to appear before court on Thursday.

The police’s investigations are continuing to identify and locate the second suspect.