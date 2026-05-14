Police on Thursday placed under arrest a 37-year-old driver after he ran over a 24-year-old man on the Paphos-Limassol highway.
The incident happened around 9.40am.
According to the police, the driver slammed into the 24-year-old who was part of a roadworks crew.
His car then crashed into a traffic sign before coming to a standstill.
The 24-year-old was rushed to hospital. His condition was described as critical.
The driver tested positive for narcotics and was arrested.
Limassol police are investigating.
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