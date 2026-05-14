Police on Thursday placed under arrest a 37-year-old driver after he ran over a 24-year-old man on the Paphos-Limassol highway.

The incident happened around 9.40am.

According to the police, the driver slammed into the 24-year-old who was part of a roadworks crew.

His car then crashed into a traffic sign before coming to a standstill.

The 24-year-old was rushed to hospital. His condition was described as critical.

The driver tested positive for narcotics and was arrested.

Limassol police are investigating.