Over 4kg of cannabis has been seized at Larnaca airport during joint operations by the drug squad Ykan and the customs department, police said on Thursday.

The shipment, which arrived from a third country, was flagged as suspicious during a customs inspection.

Further examination revealed it contained a quantity of cannabis with a total gross weight of 4.434kg.

The package was seized for forensic analysis.

Investigations are continuing to identify those involved in the attempted importation of the drugs.